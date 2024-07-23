Bryce Young Had First Day of School Vibes When He Arrived at Panthers Training Camp
The Carolina Panthers were among the NFL teams to open training camp on Tuesday. The Panthers are coming off a 2-15 season so there's much to be done and fans are hopeful that second year quarterback Bryce Young can make a big leap in 2024.
After throwing 11 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions in 16 starts last season, Young arrived at training camp on Tuesday morning looking like it was the first day of school. Many people online saw the video of Young's arrive, wearing shorts, a t-shirt, sneakers and backpack and could not get over how much he looked like he was on his way to the first day of class. The quote tweets and replies to the video are quite amusing if you're looking for many more people making that exact observation.
Young did not immediately distance himself from the youthful comparisons when he opened his media availability by asking if anyone had any stories from over the break. "Any stories," said Young. "Anyone do something like to share... I feel like this is a group thing. Anything to share with the group?" The assembled press was not interested and instead started asking about his time off, which is always nice.
Young turns 23 years old later this week, but the truth remains that he is still a very young quarterback. So there's still time for him to develop into the player the Panthers hope he can be.
The only thing is, he doesn't appear to be getting any bigger. He can't be the only guy to show up to camp in shorts and a t-shirt, but the famously undersized quarterback is definitely the only one getting roasted for his arrival today.