Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield Won't Face Discipline After Using Zyn on Sidelines
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield played a solid game Monday against the Baltimore Ravens, tossing three touchdowns against two interceptions.
However, Mayfield made as many headlines for what he did on the sideline as for what he did on the field. With the Buccaneers trailing the Ravens 17–10 in the third quarter, Mayfield was shown on the sidelines popping a product into his mouth that looked an awful lot like a Zyn nicotine pouch.
According to a Friday morning report from Jenna Laine of ESPN, Mayfield indeed used Zyn on the sideline during a game—but won't face discipline for it.
"Zyn is a nicotine product and nicotine is prohibited by the NFL on the sidelines and in interviews. He'll receive a letter reminding him of this," Laine wrote on social media.
Zyn, an addictive tobacco-free nicotine pouch manufactured by tobacco company Swedish Match, has exploded in popularity in the United States in recent years—so much so that the country faced a shortage earlier this year.
Mayfield and Tampa Bay are scheduled to play the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.