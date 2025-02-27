Buccaneers Reinstate Former Head Coach Jon Gruden to Ring of Honor
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reinstated former head coach Jon Gruden into their ring of honor after removing him in 2021, the team announced Thursday.
"Jon Gruden was initially inducted to the Buccaneers Ring of Honor based on his many accomplishments during his seven seasons as our head coach and he remains a significant figure in the history of our franchise," the Bucs wrote in a statement posted on social media. "Upon further reflection, we have decided to reinstate him into the Buccaneers Ring of Honor."
Gruden served as head coach from 2002 to 2008, during which he won one Super Bowl.
Tampa Bay removed Gruden from the Ring in 2021, shortly after he resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders over emails that used racist and homophobic language. At the time, the team said that "while we acknowledge Jon Gruden’s contributions on the field, his actions go against our core values as an organization."
This re-introduction, however, comes after Gruden and members of the Glazer family, who own the Bucs, both attended a celebration of life last summer for Monte Kiffin, a former defensive coordinator. Per a report shared on X by ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Glazers were "touched by a story told by Monte’s son, Lane Kiffin. It revolved around Monte’s strong belief in giving people second chances. From there, things warmed up between the two sides and led to Gruden attending a game last season and sitting in the Glazer’s suite."
Per the Tampa Bay Times, Gruden is excited by this new development.
“All I can say is that it’s a great honor,” he said. “And I’m very appreciative.”