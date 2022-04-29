Five players Tampa Bay could target after trading out of the first round

Holding one of the final few picks in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a lot of time to ponder their decision. Leading up to Thursday, General Manager Jason Licht made it clear that the Buccaneers would potentially look to trade back for more selections in the middle rounds. Following Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson going off the board to the New York Jets one selection earlier, that's exactly the direction the franchise went in.

Tampa Bay traded the No. 27 overall pick for the first pick in the second, fourth, and sixth rounds. Overall, the Buccaneers now hold eight selections in the draft, including three picks (No. 33, No. 60, No. 91) on day two. The team will draft five times in the top 133 picks in a deep class.

That means there is a legitimate chance for the franchise to add instant contributors to a roster that is gearing up for another championship run. So, what way should they go? There are obvious needs on the defensive line, defensive backfield, and tight end. The team could also use another interior offensive lineman to shore up depth. There are multiple ways to go that make sense for the present and future of the Buccaneers.

Here are five players that Tampa Bay might have its eyes on during the second day of the draft.

1. Logan Hall, Defensive Tackle

Hall was a prospect that the Buccaneers showed interest in throughout the predraft process as the team met with him at the combine and hosted him for a top-30 visit. While in Indianapolis, he ran a 4.88 40-yard dash, a 4.44-second shuttle, a 7.25 three-cone, and recorded a 30-inch vertical. It's important to remember that Hall is 6-foot-6, 275-pounds, truly a freak athlete for his size.

The former Houston star displayed the versatility to play defensive end or defensive tackle during his college career. With Ndamukong Suh still unsigned, Hall can immediately impact the interior alongside Vita Vea and Rakeem Nunez-Roches.

Hall broke out in 2021, earning first-team All-AAC honors after recording 48 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks in 12 starts.

2. Trey McBride, Tight End

The tight end room is a little worrisome at the moment in Tampa Bay with the only true contributor under contract right now being veteran Cam Brate. The franchise is still confident that Rob Gronkowski will return, rather than retire, but that didn't come to fruition prior to the draft. Hence, why it might be nice to add an insurance policy to the fold for 2022 who could be a future starter.

The majority of top tight ends are projected to be selected between rounds two and four. Former Colorado State standout Trey McBride is the best of the bunch. He projects as a combo tight end that can impact the game as a receiver and with his determination as a blocker.

The Colorado native caught 90 passes for 1,121 yards and one touchdown in 2021. He recorded six games of 100+ receiving yards, including a career-high seven catches for 135 yards against New Mexico. Following the season, McBride was named the Mackey Award winner for the best tight end in college football and a consensus first-team All-American. Not only does he have talent but he has the production to back it up.

3. Andrew Booth, Cornerback

The secondary needed some retooling this offseason and the Buccaneers made improvements when they brought in former Giants safety Logan Ryan and former Dallas safety Keanu Neal. Tampa Bay also re-signed homegrown cornerback Carlton Davis to an extension while letting Jordan Whitehead leave for the New York Jets. Still, there is work to be done, and adding a cornerback to improve depth at a position that was hit by injuries in 2021 could prove fruitful.

After a flurry of defensive backs went off the board on day one, the dust is settling around Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth, who was considered a potential first-round pick. Not only does he have ideal size at 6-foot, 194-pounds with 31.5-inch arms but he also has a knack for being around the ball. Over the last two seasons, Booth recorded five interceptions and nine pass deflections while garnering All-ACC second-team honors in both years.

The Georgia native will need some development at the next level but there is a lot to like about his skillset. He's an effective press corner that provides an impact in run support and brings a competitive mindset to the field. As a piece behind Davis, Jamel Dean, and Sean Bunting, Booth fits the puzzle.

4. Kyler Gordon, Cornerback

Speaking of developmental cornerbacks with ideal size, enter former Washington star Kyler Gordon, who may be even more athletic than Booth. He ran a 4.52 40-yard dash while measuring in at 5-foot-11.5 inches and 194 pounds with 31-inch arms at the combine. Long, rangy, and primed with the athletic tools to become a standout football player.

Gordon needs to improve his recognition and anticipation but his burst and strength have allowed him to overcome those weaknesses at this point. Really, it would be huge for his growth to get some consistent reps. He became a full-time starter in 2021 for the first time and showed tremendous capability. Gordon recorded a career-high 45 tackles, 7 pass deflections, 2 interceptions, and 1 forced fumble last season while being named First-Team All-PAC12.

The Washington native might've flown under the radar opposite of Trent McDuffie but Gordon is going to take the spotlight on day two.

5. Nakobe Dean, Linebacker

This player might come as a bit of a surprise as Tampa Bay doesn't exactly need a linebacker, especially with how other areas of the defense look. With that being said, sometimes you have to go with the best player available and the top prospect remaining in the entire draft heading into the second round might just be linebacker Nakobe Dean out of Georgia.

What he lacks in size, he makes up for with burst, agility, physicality, and quick feet. Dean is a punisher who takes on blockers in the hole during running plays and still produces in the stat sheet. The forgotten man in the Bulldogs' defense totaled 72 tackles, a team-high 10.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, two interceptions, five pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and one defensive touchdown. He simply finds a way to get it done.

The Mississippi native was regarded as a first-team AP All-American and first-team All-SEC after leading Georgia to a national title. While he didn't go on day one like five of his teammates, Dean is a steal at No. 33 and it's possible another player that the Buccaneers value is still available when they pick again later in the second round.

