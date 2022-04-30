Luke Goedeke calls being drafted by Tampa Bay "a dream come true"

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made three selections on day two. They elected to trade up in the second round after drafting defensive end Logan Hall at the top of the night, shedding No. 61 and No. 180 to acquire the No. 57 overall pick.

With the move, the Buccaneers selected Central Michigan offensive tackle Luke Goedeke. Shortly after being drafted, he addressed the media for the first time over zoom. After growing up a fan of Tom Brady, it's clear that this was the best scenario and a dream come true for Goedeke.

"Throughout this process, everyone always asked me 'who's your dream team?' and to be honest with you, the whole time I was like 'oh, I don't really have a dream team.' But if I had to pick one time, it would be the Buccaneers," Goedeke said. "Just their winning culture and Tom Brady. I grew up in Wisconsin obviously so I had to root for the Packers somewhat. To be honest with you, I liked the Patriots more because of Tom Brady. This is like a dream come true for me."

Goedeke was among the prospects that the Tampa Bay front office met with during the NFL Combine. He feels like his goals are aligned with what the franchise wants to do in 2022; win another super bowl.

"What really stood out to me was kind of the culture that I could feel when I had interactions with all their coaches," Goedeke said. "I could tell their culture was like a winning culture. Super down-to-earth guys, super honest, and just want to win a championship. They'll do whatever it takes to accomplish that and that's right where I sit with my football values as well."

The Wisconsin native may have some knowledge of Brady but he was also a college teammate of cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting. The two played together for one season before Murphy-Bunting was drafted by the Buccaneers. Coincidentally, he was a second round pick too.

"My first year, Sean played at Central as well," Goedeke said. "He was a great player, I was a scout team player at that point so I was trying to bust my tail against the starting defense. I didn't see him too much out on the field but I do remember him. He was a great player, great leader, great all-around guy."

Tampa Bay believes that Goedeke has an immediate chance to compete for a starting spot at left guard with Aaron Stinnie, Nick Leverett, and Robert Hainsey. Vice President of Player Personnel, John Spytek, expects him to push the other players for the job. Goedeke could also be a swing tackle in a pinch.

"He's a really smart kid who loves football," said Spytek. "He fits what we've been talking about as a Buccaneer, 'I'm that man.' Small-town Wisconsin kid, kind of self-made, went over to Central and played right tackle. I think we see him as a guard. He'll be in that competition at left guard with a chance to start, depending upon how he does this year. He's a great kid, really smart, humble, really tough."

"I don't know if we see him as a starting tackle right now, but I don't think we have to see him as a tackle right now with our two guys," Spytek continued. "If we got in a pinch I think he could go out there and do it for us, but I would expect him to get in there at left guard and compete and give those other guys a real run for their money."

