Tampa Bay Buccaneers select offensive lineman with their second pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

The Bucs move up and add depth to their offensive line.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have selected Central Michigan tackle, Luke Goedeke with the 57th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

After trading with the Buffalo Bills, the Bucs moved up three spots in order to select a player they obviously didn't want to miss out on. 

READ MORE: Tampa Bay pegged as potential home for dynamic QB prospect

As a key member of the offensive line at the University of Central Michigan, Goedeke displayed a nasty mentality, and an ability to maul defenders in the run game, while at the same time, consistently providing a clean pocket for his quarterback on passing downs.

Goedeke allowed 0 sacks in 2021 on 413 pass-blocking snaps. He was a highly efficient offensive lineman, as Pro Football Focus gave him a 92.2 grade, which was the 3rd-highest amongst all FBS tackles. 

It's difficult to determine the role that Goedeke will occupy for the Bucs as a rookie. There's a chance that the Bucs view him as a better option at guard, than tackle. That's at least a reasonable assumption to make, based on the fact that Donovan Smith and Tristan Wirfs currently occupy both of the tackle positions for the Buccaneers. 

READ MORE: Buccaneers Insider gives thoughts on Rob Gronkowski's future

The Bucs have seen incredibly positive results from their offensive line over the past few seasons. Their center, Ryan Jensen, is a big reason why. All indications are that Luke Goedeke has a similarly nasty demeanor on the field to Jensen -- which contributes to this selection making a lot of sense for the Bucs. If he's someone who has the versatility to transition to guard, then the pick becomes that much more appealing.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the NFL Draft.

