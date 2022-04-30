Tampa Bay Buccaneers Undrafted Free Agents Signing Tracker
The 2022 NFL Draft has officially wrapped up. After months of anticipation, it took less than 72 hours for over 250 prospects to be selected to the franchises that they will call home for the beginning of their respective careers.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made eight picks in this year's draft, targeting seven key positions in the process. All in all, defensive tackle Logan Hall (No. 33), offensive lineman Luke Goedeke (No. 57), running back Rachaad White (No. 91), tight end Cade Otton (No. 133), punter Jake Camarda (No. 133), cornerback Zyon McCollum (No. 157), tight end Ko Kieft (No. 218), and defensive end Andre Anthony (No. 248), round out the Buccaneers' additions.
That doesn't mean the moves are over. Now, the focus turns to a massive pool of undrafted free agents where teams will be competing to secure contracts. Franchises typically use bonuses and other contract languages to attract UDFAs. They can allocate a maximum of $167,944 in bonuses to ALL of their UFDAs. There isn't a limit to base salary guarantees.
BucsGameday will be keeping note of the group of undrafted free agents that Tampa Bay brings in, as well as providing background info, stats, and other key details to introduce fans to the latest crop of Buccaneers.
Undrafted Free Agent Signings
- Kaylon Geiger, Wide Receiver
College: Texas Tech
Hometown: Fort Worth, TX
Measurables: 5-foot-10, 180-pounds
Career Stats: 184 catches, 2158 yards, 9 touchdowns, 20 runs, 150 yards, 1 touchdown
Pro Day Numbers: 4.52 40-yard dash, 4.24-second shuttle, 6.72-second three-cone, 34-inch vertical jump, 10 bench-press reps
- Kyler McMichael, Cornerback
College: North Carolina
Hometown: Atlanta, GA
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 210-pounds
Career Stats: 46 tackles, 7 pass deflections, 1 interception
Pro Day Numbers: 4.34 40-yard dash, 32-inch vertical jump, 14 bench-press reps
- Deven Thompkins, Wide Receiver
College: Utah State
Hometown: Fort Myers, FL
Measurables: 5-foot-8, 160-pounds
Career Stats: 171 catches, 2519 yards, 15 touchdowns, 15 rushes, 138 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 punt-return touchdown
Pro Day Numbers: 4.44 40-yard dash, 4.18-second shuttle, 6.98-second three-cone
- Olakunle Fatukasi, Linebacker
College: Rutgers
Hometown: Far Rockaway, NJ
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 234-pounds, 32 7/8-inch arms, 9 4/8-inch hands
Career Stats: 302 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 1 fumble return touchdown
Pro Day Numbers: 4.78 40-yard dash, 4.30-second shuttle, 6.75-second three-cone, 38-inch vertical, 21 bench-press reps
Dylan Cook, Offensive Lineman
College: Montana
Hometown: Butte, MT
Measurables: 6-foot-6 1/2-inch, 308-pounds
Career Stats: 27 appearances and 23 starts
Pro Day Numbers: 5.06 40-yard dash, 4.8-second shuttle, 7.6-second three-cone, 32-inch vertical, 20 bench-press reps
