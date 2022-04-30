Tampa Bay Buccaneers Undrafted Free Agents Signing Tracker

The 2022 NFL Draft has officially wrapped up. After months of anticipation, it took less than 72 hours for over 250 prospects to be selected to the franchises that they will call home for the beginning of their respective careers.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made eight picks in this year's draft, targeting seven key positions in the process. All in all, defensive tackle Logan Hall (No. 33), offensive lineman Luke Goedeke (No. 57), running back Rachaad White (No. 91), tight end Cade Otton (No. 133), punter Jake Camarda (No. 133), cornerback Zyon McCollum (No. 157), tight end Ko Kieft (No. 218), and defensive end Andre Anthony (No. 248), round out the Buccaneers' additions.

That doesn't mean the moves are over. Now, the focus turns to a massive pool of undrafted free agents where teams will be competing to secure contracts. Franchises typically use bonuses and other contract languages to attract UDFAs. They can allocate a maximum of $167,944 in bonuses to ALL of their UFDAs. There isn't a limit to base salary guarantees.

BucsGameday will be keeping note of the group of undrafted free agents that Tampa Bay brings in, as well as providing background info, stats, and other key details to introduce fans to the latest crop of Buccaneers.

Undrafted Free Agent Signings

- Kaylon Geiger, Wide Receiver

College: Texas Tech

Hometown: Fort Worth, TX

Measurables: 5-foot-10, 180-pounds

Career Stats: 184 catches, 2158 yards, 9 touchdowns, 20 runs, 150 yards, 1 touchdown

Pro Day Numbers: 4.52 40-yard dash, 4.24-second shuttle, 6.72-second three-cone, 34-inch vertical jump, 10 bench-press reps

- Kyler McMichael, Cornerback

College: North Carolina

Hometown: Atlanta, GA

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 210-pounds

Career Stats: 46 tackles, 7 pass deflections, 1 interception

Pro Day Numbers: 4.34 40-yard dash, 32-inch vertical jump, 14 bench-press reps

- Deven Thompkins, Wide Receiver

College: Utah State

Hometown: Fort Myers, FL

Measurables: 5-foot-8, 160-pounds

Career Stats: 171 catches, 2519 yards, 15 touchdowns, 15 rushes, 138 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 punt-return touchdown

Pro Day Numbers: 4.44 40-yard dash, 4.18-second shuttle, 6.98-second three-cone

- Olakunle Fatukasi, Linebacker

College: Rutgers

Hometown: Far Rockaway, NJ

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 234-pounds, 32 7/8-inch arms, 9 4/8-inch hands

Career Stats: 302 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 1 fumble return touchdown

Pro Day Numbers: 4.78 40-yard dash, 4.30-second shuttle, 6.75-second three-cone, 38-inch vertical, 21 bench-press reps

Dylan Cook, Offensive Lineman

College: Montana

Hometown: Butte, MT

Measurables: 6-foot-6 1/2-inch, 308-pounds

Career Stats: 27 appearances and 23 starts

Pro Day Numbers: 5.06 40-yard dash, 4.8-second shuttle, 7.6-second three-cone, 32-inch vertical, 20 bench-press reps

