Tampa Bay makes final selection of the 2022 NFL Draft

With the 248th pick in this year's NFL Draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have selected defensive end Andre Anthony from Louisiana State University.

In what is more than likely the team's final selection of the 2022 NFL Draft, Jason Licht has officially stamped his seal of approval on this year's draft class.

READ MORE: Buccaneers Insider gives thoughts on Rob Gronkowski's future

Andre Anthony is a 6'3", 245 pound defensive end. He's been described as a player who consistently generates leverage, while also possessing enough burst to give himself an advantage versus offensive linemen. He is good at using his hands to create space, and has enough agility to slash through gaps and get into the backfield.

Athletically, he's not someone who will blow you away. This has often caused him to get handled by offensive tackles with quick feet and long arms. He is a little undersized, and unfortunately lacks the explosive athleticism that would allow him to make up for it.

Despite having some obvious flaws, he still managed to produce nine sacks, and nine and a half tackles for loss over his final two seasons at LSU, with injuries limiting him to only playing in 11 games during that time. That's pretty impressive production when you consider the number of games played and the quality of competition he was facing in the SEC.

READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers selection tracker

The hope for Jason Licht, Todd Bowles, and the rest of the Bucs brass is that Anthony could make the team and eventually develop into an effective rotational pass rusher in the NFL.

That's far from a guarantee though, as is the case with any player drafted in the final round.

So to put a bow on what has been a very eventful draft weekend for the Bucs, let's take a look back at the players they selected, and the positions they addressed in doing so.

The Bucs have officially added eight new players to the roster, while targeting seven different positions in the 2022 NFL Draft:

Round 2 (33): Logan Hall, DT, Houston

Round 2 (57): Luke Goedeke, OL, Central Michigan

Round 3: (91): Rachaad White, RB, Arizona State

Round 4: (106): Cade Otton, TE, Washington

Round 5: (133): Jake Camarda, P, Georgia

Round 5: (157): Zyon McCollum, CB, Sam Houston State

Round 6: (218): Ko Kieft, TE, Minnesota

Round 7: (248): Andre Anthony, DE, Louisiana State

The work doesn't end here for Jason Licht and the rest of his staff, though. The Bucs will be very busy tonight, and in the coming days, as they work the phones to try and come to terms with a number of undrafted free agents.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook