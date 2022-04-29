Trade Alert: Buccaneers Trade Out of the First Round

Jason Licht has never shied away from making (or taking) a phone call to (or from) another GM on draft night. The 2022 NFL Draft is clearly no exception.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have completed a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars to move back six spots in the NFL Draft.

They now hold picks: 33, 60, 91, 106, 133, 180, 249, and 262.

Despite giving up the team's first-round selection, Jason Licht has now added an extra second-round pick, and fourth-round pick, while also acquiring a sixth-round pick.

READ MORE: Tom Brady Hasn't Forgotten

As it stands, the Bucs have now added a significant amount of draft value in the middle rounds. Which isn't all that surprising, when you consider that Jason Licht identified the middle rounds as a clear strength of this year's draft. In addition to their other picks, the Bucs now hold two seconds, a third, an early fourth, and late fourth-round selection—contributing to a total draft count of eight picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

In terms of trade value, this deal can easily be viewed as a win by the Buccaneers.

With a number of talented prospects still on the board, it appears as though Jason Licht has made a wise decision. Now, not only will he have the opportunity to draft a player that he may have considered at 27, but he's also managed to acquire a significant amount of additional draft capital in the process.

READ MORE: Gronk's Message to Tom Brady

Day 2 of the NFL Draft just got a lot more interesting for Bucs fans.

Stay connected to BucsGameday for continuing coverage of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook