Skip to main content

Trade Alert: Buccaneers Trade Out of the First Round

The Buccaneers will have the first pick on Day 2 of the NFL Draft.

Jason Licht has never shied away from making (or taking) a phone call to (or from) another GM on draft night. The 2022 NFL Draft is clearly no exception. 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have completed a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars to move back six spots in the NFL Draft. 

They now hold picks: 33, 60, 91, 106, 133, 180, 249, and 262. 

Despite giving up the team's first-round selection, Jason Licht has now added an extra second-round pick, and fourth-round pick, while also acquiring a sixth-round pick.

97FC157A-663A-4B1E-A1ED-1381DFBB6937

READ MORE: Tom Brady Hasn't Forgotten

As it stands, the Bucs have now added a significant amount of draft value in the middle rounds. Which isn't all that surprising, when you consider that Jason Licht identified the middle rounds as a clear strength of this year's draft. In addition to their other picks, the Bucs now hold two seconds, a third, an early fourth, and late fourth-round selection—contributing to a total draft count of eight picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In terms of trade value, this deal can easily be viewed as a win by the Buccaneers. 

With a number of talented prospects still on the board, it appears as though Jason Licht has made a wise decision. Now, not only will he have the opportunity to draft a player that he may have considered at 27, but he's also managed to acquire a significant amount of additional draft capital in the process.

USATSI_15556658

READ MORE: Gronk's Message to Tom Brady

Day 2 of the NFL Draft just got a lot more interesting for Bucs fans. 

Stay connected to BucsGameday for continuing coverage of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

USATSI_17815354
News

NFL Draft: Bucs Rival Saints Make ... Second Pick on Day 1

By David Harrison and Nate Greer1 hour ago
USATSI_18114179
Draft

New Orleans Saints trade up, acquire weapon on offense

By Nate Greer1 hour ago
Capture
Draft

Atlanta Falcons go with unexpected prospect in top-10 of NFL Draft

By Nate Greer2 hours ago
USATSI_17815337
Draft

Carolina Panthers select offensive tackle with No. 6 overall pick in NFL Draft

By Dustin Lewis2 hours ago
Brady Godwin
News

Questions the Buccaneers Can Answer on Day 1 of the NFL Draft

By David Harrison4 hours ago
Devonte Wyatt
News

NFL Draft: Is Devonte Wyatt Out of Range for Buccaneers?

By David HarrisonApr 27, 2022
USATSI_10439417
News

Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski spotted in New England Patriots gear

By Dustin LewisApr 27, 2022
USATSI_15549328
News

Tom Brady takes shot at NFL teams that passed him up during 2020 free agency

By Dustin LewisApr 27, 2022