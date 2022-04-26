Rob Gronkowski has a message for Tom Brady

This offseason has been one of a kind for Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback, Tom Brady. Following Tampa Bay's loss to the eventual SuperBowl champion Los Angeles Rams, Brady announced he was stepping away from the game. Less than two months later, he shocked the league by unretiring and returning to the Buccaneers.

Since then, the team has dialed in on retaining its free agents while also adding quality players through free agency and trades. The Buccaneers have also begun voluntary workouts.

Brady hasn't been through the facility yet while enjoying his time off and preparing for another run at a title. This past Sunday, the legendary quarterback was awarded the Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award. It was Brady's first time earning the honor, which is awarded to individuals who have made significant contributions to the world of sports.

Long-time teammate and friend, Rob Gronkowski, provided a shout-out to Brady during the announcement.

“Tom deserves to win this Lifetime Achievement Award because he’s been playing for nearly an entire lifetime, so he deserves a lifetime award. It only makes sense,” Gronkowski said. “On a serious note, Tom is the absolute best at what he does.”

“He’s an exceptional player on and off the field. He’s dedicated to the game, constantly working to improve himself and others each and every day,” Gronkowski continued “And he’s always working to put the team in the best possible position to succeed each year, year in and year out."

“I have a great deal of respect for him as a person and as a friend. Congrats, Tommy. You’re a lifetime achiever. Let’s go.”

Gronkowski remains one of the key free agents that the Buccaneers are hoping will return to bolster an offense that made moves upfront and out wide. As of now, with some uncertainty behind Gronk continuing his football career, it's possible that the franchise targets a tight end during the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft.

The 32-year-old is weighing his options but he's remaining in shape. Gronkowski recently was spotted working out with Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry. Will we see him putting in the work inside AdventHealth Training Center soon? Only time will tell.

