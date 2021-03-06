NewsFront OfficeSI.COM
Report: Buccaneers Recently Met With West Virginia DT Darius Stills

Tampa Bay has reportedly met virtually with an intriguing, pass-rushing defensive tackle.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers recently met, virtually, with West Virginia defensive tackle and 2021 NFL Draft prospect Darius Stills, according to Justin Melo of The Draft Network. 

Stills, 6-foot-1, 285 pounds, entered the NFL Draft following a productive true senior season and 42 career appearances with the Mountaineers. Playing both nose tackle and three-technique, expanding to the latter position over his final two seasons, Stills racked up 10.5 sacks, 23 tackles for loss, 81 total tackles, 62 quarterback pressures (per PFF), two forced fumbles, an interception, and a pass breakup at West Virginia.

An explosive and athletic tackle off of the snap who has little issue getting into the pocket, Stills projects as a rotational, pass-rushing defensive lineman early in his career with the potential to develop into a three-down player as he improves his run-stopping ability. 

With starting defensive end Ndamukong Suh and several depth pieces in the trenches set to hit free agency this month, it is of little surprise to see the Buccaneers doing their research on defensive linemen in the upcoming draft. 

Although Stills is commonly regarded as a day two-to-three prospect, the Buccaneers could afford to select a defensive end to act as Suh's heir with an early pick, and perhaps even double-dip upfront.

