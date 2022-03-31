Skip to main content

BREAKING: Bruce Arians retires from coaching in Tampa

A shock to the NFL.

In a shocking turn of events, Tampa Bay Buccaneers' head coach, Bruce Arians, has decided to step away from the sidelines. He isn't calling it quits completely, as he will undertake a new position in the front office, as Senior Football Consultant.

Thankfully for the Buccaneers, they already have two highly qualified head coaching candidates in house -- in Todd Bowles, and Byron Leftwich. It appears it will be the one with previous head coaching experience, Todd Bowles, who will take over as the Bucs new head coach for the 2022 NFL season, and likely beyond.

Although Arians has been publicly steadfast in his commitment to coach the Bucs this upcoming season, even when under the impression that Tom Brady would no longer be his quarterback, it appears something has pushed [or pulled him] towards a change of heart. Arians remains the oldest NFL head coach to ever win a Lombardi trophy -- an achievement he accomplished in Tampa, just two season ago at the age of 68.

In what has been one of the most outlandish, unpredictable off-seasons in the history of the NFL, and especially for Bucs fans, this is just one more storyline to follow.

