The Buccaneers won't be playing a certain NFL team in Germany for the 2022 season

Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford informed the media that the Bucs will not be playing an NFC team in their 2022 regular-season game in Munich, Germany.

The NFL Annual meetings are taking place in normal fashion in Palm Beach, Florida for the first time since Covid interrupted in-person meetings. Each year representatives from each team, mostly General Managers and head coaches along with credentialed media, meet to discuss and vote on agenda topics for the upcoming season.

Head coach of the Buccaneers was absent and doesn't appear to be making an appearance due to personal reasons. However, GM Jason Licht and Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford are in attendance and speaking with media.

The Bucs are scheduled to play one of their home games this upcoming season in Munich, Germany. While at the NFL annual meetings on Monday, Ford gave a little insight into who the Bucs' opponent will not be.

The Bucs are keeping the Green Bay game local in the 2022 season, so fans will be able to catch two of the greatest quarterbacks ever go head-to-head in a primetime matchup. Looking at the other home games on the Bucs schedule, one could imagine that it most likely won't be an NFC South divisional game that is played in Germany either.

With that being assumed, the opponents we should keep an eye on leading up to the drop of the schedule are the Rams, Ravens, Seahawks, Bengals, and the Chiefs. Any of these teams should provide great viewership vs. the Bucs in a game that will be played overseas.

