Bruce Arians Sets His Trade Price if Tom Brady Returns to NFL

Since Tom Brady's official retirement on February 1st, talk of Brady returning to the Buccaneers has already gained traction. The Tamps Bay Buccaneers and head coach Bruce Arians have made it clear that they would love to have Tom Brady come back. Coach Arians recently set his price for Tom Brady trade if he returns to the Buccaneers.

Brady arrived in the Bay being traded from the New England Patriots. Joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on March 20, 2020, Brady's goal was to win a championship with his new team.

During the 2020 season, Brady brought a major spark to a struggling Buccaneers team as he led them to 11-5. Making it all the way to Super Bowl LV as they battled Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Doing exactly what he came to do, Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win in his first year with the team. Finishing the year with 4,633 yards off of 401 completions and 40 touchdowns. Only throwing 12 interceptions Brady showed no signs of slowing down.

Entering his second season with the Buccaneers, the Super Bowl champions had most of their team returning to go back-to-back. Keeping up the pace from the 2020 season, Brady led the Bucs to a 13-4 regular season. In the postseason Brady took care of the Philadelphia Eagles but met an on fire Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round. Falling short in the playoffs Brady tallied 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns off of 485 completions.

Uncertain about Brady's future after the 2021 season, talks arose about his potential retirement. On February 1st, Brady officially retired from the NFL. After a couple of days, questions were asked to the Bucs about the actions they would take to get Brady back. After making it clear they would take him back Coach Arians made it crystal clear how much it would take to trade Brady if he returned. Five number one picks sets the extremely hefty price for teams looking to have the first-ballot Hall of Famer on their team.

