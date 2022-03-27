Bruce Arians shoots down rumors regarding rift with Tom Brady

With the news of Tom Brady returning just a few weeks ago, it stunned the NFL world as there was not a ton of hints given that there had been talks about him returning to play, let alone coming back to specifically play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Over the last month or so, there had been rumors flying around the internet about a potential relationship problem between Brady and Bucs’ head coach Bruce Arians. Brady has had a past as we know in New England with there being talk of not having the closest relationship with Bill Belichick near the latter half of his time of being a Patriot.

Earlier this month, Bucs’ general manager Jason Licht commented on these rumors between him and his quarterback with ESPN’s Jenna Laine:

"There's always gonna be some friction between people on a staff and players and a coach. It's just normal."

In a recent interview with NFL Network’s Steve Wyche, Arians on his own end shot down these rumors calling them false.

All of the signs point to Brady and Arians’ relationship being fine heading into the 2022 season but you can see there may have been a few disagreements between the two from the last couple of seasons. But that’s life. That kind of stuff happens. Definitely when you’re speaking about two men that are extremely competitive and have one goal in mind.

And that’s winning another Super Bowl for the town of Tampa Bay.

