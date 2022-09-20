Buccaneers Sign Veteran Wide Receiver to Practice Squad

Despite loading up on talented wide receivers this offseason, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have already seen one of their strongest groups become somewhat depleted.

This situation isn't unfamiliar to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Towards the tail end of last season, the Bucs lost Chris Godwin to a season-ending injury, and Antonio Brown to... well, being Antonio Brown.

Aside from the fact that it's early in the season, the difference this year is that Chris Godwin and Julio Jones aren't expected to be sidelined for long.

But with the impending 1-game suspension (currently under appeal) of star receiver, Mike Evans – and with the Green Bay Packers coming to town next Sunday – that doesn't mean reinforcements aren't needed.

Enter: Cole Beasley.

Beasley has been a very durable, and productive receiver in the NFL. He burst onto the scene as an effective slot receiver for Tony Romo in Dallas, before signing with the Buffalo Bills in 2019, where he took on a significant role within their offense, and saw his production increase as a result.

Beasley registered 231 catches over his three seasons in Buffalo. He was extremely durable as well, missing just two regular season games during that time.

Although Beasley is technically signed to the practice squad, the expectation is that he will be promoted to the active roster in due time. The most likely scenario would probably involve Scotty Miller becoming the odd man out, and a potential cut candidate.

With Chris Godwin operating as the Bucs' primary slot receiver when healthy, the addition of Beasley would provide some insurance at that position. With Godwin coming off a significant knee injury, and now working his way back from a hamstring tweak, it's clear that adding another reliable player at that spot will help this team.

Cole Beasley's style of play also aligns beautifully with Tom Brady's.

Brady is probably the best we've ever seen when it comes to getting the most out of undersized, shifty slot receivers. More specifically, players with good hands and short area quickness who aren't afraid to do work in the middle of the field.

This is a type of player that Brady hasn't really had since joining the Buccaneers.

The moral of the story is, that you can never have enough receivers. And based on his long-term production, his durability, and his projected compatibility with a quarterback like Brady, I'd say that Cole Beasley makes a ton of sense for Tampa.

