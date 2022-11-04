Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen is never one to brag about himself, but the truth of the matter is, he's done a lot of work over the years in support of veterans and the military community.

His efforts there date back to his days with the Baltimore Ravens, before he ever donned the pewter colors he'd eventually win a Super Bowl in.

And because of those efforts, he's been nominated to win the 2022 Salute to Service Award Presented by USAA.

"Ryan Jensen makes Salute to Service efforts a priority through relationships, outreach programs and gameday initiatives," the league said in a press release. "In 2014, Jensen made a special bond with a five‐year‐old boy named Cooper, whose father was tragically killed in action before Cooper was born. Through the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), Jensen remained in contact with the family. For the past several years, he has honored Cooper and TAPS through the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats initiative, bringing awareness and support to Gold Star Families who are grieving the loss of a member in the armed forces."

Jensen's ties to the military community expand beyond his own efforts as well.

His grandfather, uncle, and brother all served in the military themselves.

As a member of the Buccaneers organization, he has also supported the team's Scwarzkopf Military Family of the Year Awards and participates in outreach programs through the United Service Organizations (USO) locally at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa.

And those are just some of the things Jensen has been involved in.

A new addition to this year's award process is the opportunity for fans to impact which member or group wins the award.

By going to NFL.com/SaluteFanVote fans can vote for the NFL player, personnel member, or group they feel most deserves the honor.

Through those votes, three finalists will be announced, and a panel will select the winner from those.

Fans have until November 30th to vote and can do so once per day.

As cliche as it sometimes sounds, simply being nominated is indeed an honor.

“This year's nominees for the Salute to Service Award presented by USAA all deserve special recognition as community leaders for their hard work and support of our military, veterans and their families,” said Vice Admiral (Ret.) John Bird, USAA Senior Vice President of Military Affairs.



Last year, Denver Broncos tight end Andrew Beck received the award and will be on the panel that decides the winner once the three nominees are determined.

Bucs opponent this weekend, and Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle, Rob Havenstein is also a nominee.

