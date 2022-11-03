Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette Gives $1,000 Tip to Waiter in Tampa

It is always a cool thing when you see a famous professional football player out and about in public. It is even cooler when you get to actually speak to said player. Even if you aren't caught up on who the actual player is, there is a good chance someone around you does.

This is exactly what happened to Zukku-san Sushi server Tim Macasaet.

While out at the sushi restaurant last Friday night with a small group of friends, Leonard Fournette gave Tim Macasaet an experience he will never forget as he left the server a generous $1,000 tip on just an $85 bill. Macasaet didn't even know who Fournette was, but many of his coworkers did.

Even in the shadow of what has been a disappointing season up to this point, Fournette staying true to himself and giving back to others is something that should be celebrated. Good on Lenny.

