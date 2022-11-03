Skip to main content

Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette Gives $1,000 Tip to Waiter in Tampa

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back, Leonard Fournette, left a generous gift to the local restaurant server.

It is always a cool thing when you see a famous professional football player out and about in public. It is even cooler when you get to actually speak to said player. Even if you aren't caught up on who the actual player is, there is a good chance someone around you does.

This is exactly what happened to Zukku-san Sushi server Tim Macasaet.

972BCCC4-90CF-495A-87E3-0ED235DD3045

READ MORE: Buccaneers Sign Two Former 2020 Super Bowl Champions

Scroll to Continue

Read More

While out at the sushi restaurant last Friday night with a small group of friends, Leonard Fournette gave Tim Macasaet an experience he will never forget as he left the server a generous $1,000 tip on just an $85 bill. Macasaet didn't even know who Fournette was, but many of his coworkers did.

Even in the shadow of what has been a disappointing season up to this point, Fournette staying true to himself and giving back to others is something that should be celebrated. Good on Lenny.

READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers cut veteran offensive tackle

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

In This Article (1)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

USATSI_19344368
News

Tom Brady Addresses Playing Through His Divorce with Gisele Bündchen

By Caleb Skinner
USATSI_19307716
News

Tom Brady: "There’s Nobody That’s Backing Down from the Challenge"

By Caleb Skinner
USATSI_17803764
News

Why Weren't the Bucs Buyers at the NFL Trade Deadline?

By Collin Haalboom
947BB308-B10C-4E28-AB82-181889734A7F
News

Tom Brady Speaks About Upcoming Matchup With the Rams

By Caleb Skinner
USATSI_19344721
News

Sean McVay updates Cooper Kupp's status ahead of matchup with Buccaneers

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_17018863
News

Buccaneers Insider says there's a 'small chance' Pro Bowl center returns this season

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_18882690
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cut veteran offensive tackle

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_13683856
News

Former Bucs’ Divisional Rival Star Traded to Jacksonville Jaguars

By Caleb Skinner