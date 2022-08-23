It's been less than nine months since Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin suffered a torn ACL against the New Orleans Saints, ending his 2021 season.

The loss of Godwin was one of several that would pile up over the last weeks in the season, and ultimately contribute to the Bucs falling short of their repeat title aspirations.

But when quarterback Tom Brady came back for another season, the intention was and is to win another Super Bowl. For himself, and for Tampa Bay.

Getting Godwin back on the field is a key element to achieving that goal, and while he surprised many by starting training camp off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, he's impressed even more by participating in team drills Monday. Well ahead of the timeline many had projected for his return.

"We're getting him into team drills slowly," said head coach Todd Bowles. "He's doing certain things, but he ran a lot…a bit of team [drills] today."

We can always count on coach Bowles to undersell things a bit. But tight end Cameron Brate was a little more emphatic when talking about his teammate's return from the injury.

“Chris has been looking good for a while now," Brate said. "I had an opportunity to throw with him a couple times when he was just beginning the running route process. You couldn’t possibly work harder than Chris did this offseason to kind of put himself in this spot where he has the chance to play at the beginning of the season. It’s inspiring for us to see Chris out there knowing all the work he has put in just to get out there.”

Godwin hasn't been the only Buccaneers receiver working his way back onto the field. Granted, Mike Evans has been dealing with his hamstring ailment for a matter of weeks, not months.

Still, having Brady back on the field Monday was a big boost, but adding Evans and Godwin to the mix as well is even bigger.

And both were full participants.

The Bucs are still hoping to get free-agent addition, Russell Gage, up and running again soon, and Julio Jones is still working his way into full football shape and comfortability with the offense as well.

For a team that's experienced a string of bad news and - weirdness - Monday brought positive developments, hoping to keep that trend going as they work towards their regular season opener in Dallas.

