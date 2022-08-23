Skip to main content

Raiders Owner Mark Davis responds to Tom Brady to Las Vegas rumor

Las Vegas Raiders' owner, Mark Davis, responded to comments made by UFC's Dana White about Tom Brady.

Rob Gronkowski may be retired, but that does not exempt him from being at the top of the headlines when it comes to news about himself as well as close friend and current Bucs quarterback Tom Brady. 

During Saturday's UFC 278 fight, Gronk and the rest of his family were a part of the stream in which the former Patriot and Buc tight end shed some light on the tandems' plans before heading to play in Tampa Bay. 

READ MORE: Reddit Post May Have Solved Tom Brady's Absence From Buccaneers

The light that was shed by Gronk was that he, along with Tom Brady, was in cahoots with Dana White on trying to get the two to Las Vegas to play for the Raiders.

While the Raiders did have Derek Carr and Darren Waller, respectfully, at those positions, the upgrade would only be that of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. However, there was someone standing in the way, a familiar face to the Buccaneers, in then head coach John Gruden.

Current Raiders' owner, Mark Davis, was questioned on the topic and had some not-so-forward answers regarding it.

“I heard about (White’s comments),” Davis told Ed Graney and Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “That was what — two to three years ago or something? I don’t know, man. Talk to Dana. I remember that Tom Brady went to Tampa Bay. That’s basically what I remember."

“I have no idea. Dana has the stories. I love Dana. He is a great, great promoter. Why would this make me upset? I was busy watching (the Raiders beat Miami 15-13) and the basketball game (Saturday).”

It is extremely clear that Davis did not want to answer the questions regarding the situation wholly, as he kind of slid by it while focusing on his team now. It would have been interesting to see what would have happened across the NFL landscape if this situation did in fact take place. However, as Davis said, Tom Brady went to Tampa Bay, along with Gronk, so that matter is moot at this point.

READ MORE: Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady and Threatens Trainer

