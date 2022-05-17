Buccaneers highest-selling team for upcoming NFL season

According to Seat Geek, a ticket platform that allows the resale and purchase of event tickets, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently the highest-selling team for the upcoming NFL season.

It comes as no surprise that the Bucs are the highest-selling team so far leading up till the start of the 2022 NFL season. The biggest factor of course is QB Tom Brady.

Tom Brady moves the needle no matter what team the Bucs are playing. Throw in the fact that he just unretired and we don't know if/when he may actually retire and the games become all that more valuable.

It is also worth noting, like Boardroom did, that the highest-selling single game is when the Kansas City Chiefs visit Tampa Bay. This matchup pits the greatest quarterback the NFL has ever seen against Patrick Mahomes, who many believe to be Brady's successor of said best quarterback in the league title.

Once Brady does officially decide to retire and depending on who the Bucs end up replacing him with, this stat could drastically change moving forward.

For now Bucs' and NFL fans alike will continue to spend their hard earned money to watch the 'GOAT'.

