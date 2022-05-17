Skip to main content

Buccaneers highest-selling team for upcoming NFL season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the highest-selling team for the upcoming 2022 NFL season according to Seat Geek.

According to Seat Geek, a ticket platform that allows the resale and purchase of event tickets, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently the highest-selling team for the upcoming NFL season.

It comes as no surprise that the Bucs are the highest-selling team so far leading up till the start of the 2022 NFL season. The biggest factor of course is QB Tom Brady.

READ MORE: Tom Brady has a strong message for his haters

A6992FE8-2433-466C-8EB2-01689BA3977A

Tom Brady moves the needle no matter what team the Bucs are playing. Throw in the fact that he just unretired and we don't know if/when he may actually retire and the games become all that more valuable.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It is also worth noting, like Boardroom did, that the highest-selling single game is when the Kansas City Chiefs visit Tampa Bay. This matchup pits the greatest quarterback the NFL has ever seen against Patrick Mahomes, who many believe to be Brady's successor of said best quarterback in the league title.

READ MORE: 3 teams in the mix for Ndamukong Suh

Mike Evans, Buccaneers14

Once Brady does officially decide to retire and depending on who the Bucs end up replacing him with, this stat could drastically change moving forward.

For now Bucs' and NFL fans alike will continue to spend their hard earned money to watch the 'GOAT'.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

9CBFAACF-478B-494F-B8A0-6AC53F2AFEAF
News

Tom Brady has a message for his haters in the media world

By Collin Haalboom8 minutes ago
USATSI_16964842 (1)
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins to hold joint practices together

By Caleb Skinner4 hours ago
USATSI_16189612
News

Kyle Trask will have a shot to compete for Buccaneers' backup quarterback spot

By Caleb Skinner4 hours ago
USATSI_17248720
News

Tom Brady calls out LeBron James for challenge on Twitter

By Caleb Skinner4 hours ago
USATSI_17596793 (1)
News

Three teams in the mix for Pro Bowl defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh

By Caleb Skinner5 hours ago
Mike Evans, Buccaneers14
News

Who's the Most Underrated Buccaneers Player?

By David Harrison23 hours ago
DE873231-091F-4E52-B550-A0E506E8B51F
News

NFL Media Continues to Fuel Rumors Regarding Tom Brady and Miami Dolphins

By Collin Haalboom23 hours ago
Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys
News

Cowboys Star Says Team Will Beat Buccaneers in Week 1

By David HarrisonMay 16, 2022