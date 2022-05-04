Buccaneers Land NFL Analyst's Favorite Pick of NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is over and done with and while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are preparing to introduce their newest members to their style of football, those of us on the outside are still getting in our reactions, grades, and analysis of each and every pick.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers second round NFL Draft pick, Logan Hall

READ MORE: Buccaneers Will Host Seahawks in Germany

For Chad Reuter of NFL.com, this means dropping his favorite picks of the weekend, and he did so going round by round with one new Bucs player making the list.

"Otton was my top senior tight end coming into the 2021 season, but things didn't work out as expected last fall," Reuter writes of Tampa Bay's fourth-round selection, Cade Otton. "Washington did not have an efficient passing attack; meanwhile, Otton fought COVID-19 issues, then suffered a broken fibula toward the end of the year. Even if Rob Gronkowski returns for 2022, though, the Bucs needed to add another tight end, and Otton's pass-catching and run-blocking skills were worth making him the top pick of Day 3."

READ MORE: NFL star caught cheating, suspended

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fourth round NFL Draft pick, Cade Otton

READ MORE: Gronk Will Return, Under One Condition

The Washington Huskies tight end joined Oklahoma defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (Cleveland Browns), Louisiana safety Percy Butler (Washington Commanders) and Iowa safety Dane Belton (New York Giants) as Reuters' favorite picks of the fourth round.

Other notable favorites of Reuters include Georgian defensive tackle Jordan Davis selected in the first round by the Philadelphia Eagles, his Bulldogs teammate, running back James Cook who was taken in the second round by the Buffalo Bills, and Purdue wide receiver David Bell selected by the Browns in the third round.

Buffalo Bills second round NFL Draft pick, James Cook

For more on this and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers check out James Yarcho and David Harrison on the Locked On Bucs Podcast!

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook