Skip to main content

Buccaneers’ owner Joel Glazer comments on the retirement of Bruce Arians

The owner of the Bucs, Joel Glazer and the Glazer family, put out a statement on the retirement of HC Bruce Arians.

Joel Glazer, the owner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, released a statement via the team’s Twitter account on the retirement of head coach Bruce Arians.

The Glazers made it well known that they are extremely appreciative of the 3 seasons Arians has spent as the team’s head coach. Joel Glazer touched on the promises that Arians made that aligned exactly with what the organization wanted to do: change the culture and add another Lombardi trophy. Both of those promises were kept. 

READ MORE: Miami Dolphins' head coach comments on Tom Brady trade rumor

It’s clear that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are now a desired organization to play for and that is all thanks to the efforts of Bruce Arians. The greatest aspect of this is that Arians will remain attached at the hip to the franchise; ultimately continuing to impact all facets of what he has helped build in his short stint as head coach.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

For Arians, the Bucs provided him a chance to win what has alluded him his whole career - a Super Bowl. He accomplished that goal 2 seasons ago and now will aim to help bring another one back to the Bucs, this time just in a different role.

READ MORE: Rob Gronkowski's agent provides update on his status

Stick with BucsGameday for more to come on this breaking news for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

USATSI_17515950
News

Tom Brady reacts to Bruce Arians stepping down as Buccaneers' head coach

By Nate Greer11 minutes ago
USATSI_17809835
News

Bruce Arians releases statement on decision to step down as head coach

By Nate Greer22 minutes ago
USATSI_16714508
News

BREAKING: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a new head coach

By Caleb Skinner43 minutes ago
76406FC7-EBFF-4B06-9483-53F68EDDBB13
News

BREAKING: Bruce Arians retires from coaching in Tampa

By Collin Haalboom53 minutes ago
USATSI_16976465
News

Report: Tampa Bay Buccaneers dark horses to land veteran quarterback

By Caleb Skinner5 hours ago
USATSI_17684963
News

New overtime rules approved for 2022 NFL postseason

By Caleb Skinner10 hours ago
USATSI_17428343
News

Deion Sanders sends shot at Buccaneers, NFL for not attending Pro Day

By Dustin Lewis19 hours ago
USATSI_17516956
News

Tom Brady, Buccaneers Uncertain About Future After 2022

By Jon ConahanMar 29, 2022