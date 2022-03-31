Buccaneers’ owner Joel Glazer comments on the retirement of Bruce Arians

Joel Glazer, the owner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, released a statement via the team’s Twitter account on the retirement of head coach Bruce Arians.

The Glazers made it well known that they are extremely appreciative of the 3 seasons Arians has spent as the team’s head coach. Joel Glazer touched on the promises that Arians made that aligned exactly with what the organization wanted to do: change the culture and add another Lombardi trophy. Both of those promises were kept.

It’s clear that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are now a desired organization to play for and that is all thanks to the efforts of Bruce Arians. The greatest aspect of this is that Arians will remain attached at the hip to the franchise; ultimately continuing to impact all facets of what he has helped build in his short stint as head coach.

For Arians, the Bucs provided him a chance to win what has alluded him his whole career - a Super Bowl. He accomplished that goal 2 seasons ago and now will aim to help bring another one back to the Bucs, this time just in a different role.

