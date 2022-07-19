We all knew Rob Gronkowski would be returning to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022.

And then he wasn't.

Now, we all know he'll be returning to the Bucs right around Christmas to get ready for the playoff run.

Of course, he still says that's not happening.

No matter what we know, or think we know, there are three tight ends who very realistically will help impact what happens this season for the Buccaneers.

With training camp starting next week, we dive into the room and look at three of those men.

CADE OTTON

Now, this is not done in-depth chart order but is more a measure of interest and curiosity.

Otton is one to watch for more than one reason.

On one side of the conversation, his collegiate film shows a very talented player. On the other, we haven't seen him yet because of his injury that helped him slide to Tampa Bay in the fourth round, to begin with.

Earlier this offseason, former New England Patriots teammate of quarterback Tom Brady and Gronkowski, Shane Vereen spoke very highly of Otton's NFL potential.

“Cade Otton is a great, great tight end," said Vereen. "He was a great college tight end. I think he has the wherewithal and the smarts to get on the same page in a Tom Brady offense, and I think he’s going to surprise a lot of people."

Vereen went on to predict Otton would be one of the top rookie pass catchers this coming season as well.

High praise and potential for a fourth-round pick, but coming from a Pac-12 Network analyst who knows Brady and the role Gronk fills, it holds water.

And makes Otton a man to watch when he steps on the field this preseason.

KO KIEFT

Kieft is the type of player general managers like Jason Licht flex their muscles with.

Not only was Kieft not projected to be drafted by most, but Lance Zierlein of NFL.com also didn't even bother to do a draft profile on him!

Now, that's not a shot at Zeirlien who does more than his fair share and can't possibly be expected to predict every twist and turn in the NFL Draft.

It's just a point to illustrate how unknown Kieft was entering draft weekend this past April.

To put it bluntly, Kieft has been thought of as a true blocker without much upside in the passing game.

But, in early camps and OTA practices, he's impressed those who have been on hand to see that he's a better receiver than most gave him credit for.

If this continues into training camp and once the defenders actually want to separate him from the football, then Kieft could become the next feather placed into the draft cap of the Buccaneers' general manager.

CAM BRATE

Couldn't get out of here without talking about Tampa Bay's TE1 - even if it's just for now.

Cameron Brate has been a member of the Bucs' active roster every year since 2014.

In that span, he's started at least one game in each of those seasons but has started double-digit games in just one, back in 2016.

That year, Brate set career highs in receptions (57), receiving yards (660), and touchdowns (8).

Tampa Bay rewarded him by offering him a one-year tender that offseason and drafted O.J. Howard out of Alabama in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

In the season that followed, Brate turned in 591 yards on 48 catches with another six touchdowns while starting just five games.

Howard started 14 games and had nearly half the catches, over 100 fewer yards, but matched the touchdown production.

It was clear that Brate was the more stable and consistent option while Howard the more explosive.

In the 2018 offseason, Brate told his agent to do whatever it took to keep him in Tampa, and signed a six-year deal.

That's how you win the hearts of a fan base.

Since then, Brate has never been considered the starting tight end. Whether it was Howard trying to gain his footing and capitalize on his potential, or the arrival of Gronkowski that actually pushed him to third on the depth chart for a while, something always kept Brate out of the starting lineup.

With news Gronk may not return, it was potentially time for Brate to be the No. 1 guy. Then came Otton.

And now, as Howard did in 2017, everyone assumes it's just a matter of time before Otton takes over and Brate is TE2 once again.

The human story enthusiast in me hopes Brate gets this year, one final ride with Brady (most likely), and finally gets to be the top man in his position group.

However, the other side clearly sees that Brate is more interested in the team's success than his own accolades and labels, and just wants the best man on the field. Even if it isn't himself.

And that's something worth admiring.

There's plenty to see in this group when training camp gets started at the end of this month. And its start signifies that we're just weeks from the regular season, and another opportunity for your Buccaneers to chase after the coveted Lombardi Trophy.

