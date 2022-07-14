The rise of Leonard Fournette from unwanted Jacksonville Jaguars defector to Tampa Bay Buccaneers star running back has been impressive.

So much so that less than two full years after joining the squad to backup Ronald Jones, not only is he the starter, but Rojo is in Kansas City looking for a new opportunity.

Of course, some of that is on Jones as much as it is on Fournette. And even ‘Lombardi Lenny' isn’t free from a question.

Which is how we’ll kick off our running backs to watch when the Bucs open training camp at the end of July.

Leonard Fournette (2020 Free Agent)

Tampa Bay’s RB1 showed up to early offseason practices carrying enough extra weight it concerned many about whether or not he’s become too comfortable in his status with the team.

The running back acknowledged it, and promised he’d take care of the issue before camp.

For what it’s worth, nobody from the Buccaneers is publicly concerned either.

Still, it’s hard to shake the topic until he’s back in action.

And to be honest, if that’s the biggest concern with Fournette right now, he’s in a pretty good place.

Rachaad White (R) (Third Round Pick - 2022 NFL Draft)

Teams don’t draft players in the third round they don’t project some use for.

Of course, the same can be said about the player White is trying to unseat as the second running back for Tampa Bay.

Projected as a potential three-down back out of Arizona State University, White has thus far lived up to the hype.

While it doesn’t mean a whole lot until the pads go on, if he continues to impress, the rookie will climb the depth chart quickly.

Ke’Shawn Vaughn (Third Round Pick - 2020 NFL Draft)

Vaughn hasn’t had a whole lot of opportunity since being drafted the same year Tom Brady came to quarterback the Buccaneers.

Still, in his low amount of touches thus far, he’s run for more than 4.5 yards per carry and has scored two touchdowns, three total including receptions.

Everyone anticipated Jones would leave in the off-season and the theory was that Vaughn would get a shot at proving himself.

Then White was drafted and it’s almost like Vaughn lost the camp battle before checking in.

Fortunately for Vaughn, hype and media takes don’t determine usage and depth charts.

He controls what coaches think of him, and if he wins them over, he’ll have the chance to win over the rest of us.

Running backs have taken a back seat in today’s NFL, and the Bucs are a prime example, ranking lower than expected for a team that’s hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in the last two seasons.

Still, everyone knows playing behind Brady means needing to be a well-rounded running back.

And the Buccaneers have three guys looking to prove - or further prove in the case of Fournette - they’re up for the job.

