Buccaneers without at least five starters, contributors in regular-season finale against Atlanta Falcons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to conclude the regular season with an NFC South matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. There's not much to play for in this one outside of pride as the Buccaneers clinched a postseason appearance last weekend with a victory against Carolina. No matter what happens in Week 18, the franchise will host a playoff game in Raymond James Stadium during the Wild Card round.

It seems like the Buccaneers are aiming towards playing things safe with talk that multiple reserves could get involved against the Falcons.

On Friday, the team released its final injury report ahead of the game and it's quickly become apparent that a plethora of starters and contributors will be unavailable.

Cornerback Carlton Davis III (shoulder), outside linebacker Carl Nassib (pectoral), safety Logan Ryan (knee), offensive tackle Donovan Smith (foot) and defensive tackle Vita Vea (calf) are all listed as out. Three other players - cornerback Jamel Dean (toe), safety Mike Edwards (hamstring/hip) and wide receiver Julio Jones (knee/illness) - are considered questionable.

Tom Brady was a full participant on Friday as he looks to prevent finishing a season under .500 for the first time in his career. Offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (ankle) was also a full participant after playing in each of the past two contests. Veteran linebacker Lavonte David and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks were both given rest days.

This will be the fourth straight game that Nassib has been unavailable and the second for Davis. Vea has missed four of the last five games and didn't record a statistic last week against the Panthers. Smith and Ryan have both been banged up throughout the season with various ailments.

Tampa Bay and Atlanta will kick off at 1 p.m. from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

