Bucs' Chris Godwin gives an update on ACL injury status

Buccaneers' wide receiver suffered a torn ACL last season in week 15 in a 9-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints. During the 2021 season, the Bucs' franchised tagged Godwin while the two sides worked on coming to an agreement on a new contact. The two sides eventually came to deal on a contract early into free agency after Godwin was originally set to receive the team's franchise tag. Shortly after signing his new contract, Godwin sat down with the media to discuss a number of topics; one, in particular, being the progress of last season's torn ACL.

READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers betting favorites to land veteran wide receiver

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported on Godwin's answer to a timetable for his return. Godwin says he doesn't have a timetable in mind for his return from the injury, but that he's taking it one day at a time and maintaining his positivity through the process.

This is the first real serious injury that Godwin has sustained in his short NFL career. In 2019 he missed two games with a hamstring injury and in 2020 a total of three games due to another hamstring injury as well as a concussion.

READ MORE: Bucs GM speaks on rumors of friction between Bruce Arians and Tom Brady

Bucs' fans are hopeful the WR returns rather sooner than later as to not miss much of the start of the season. However, the most important thing is that Godwin returns fully healthy from injury as to not risk further injury and more missed time. More missed time would be a catastrophic hit to the success of the team rather than just a few games to start the season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook