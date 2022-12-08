Cam Newton Says He's Better Than Current Quarterbacks in NFC South

The NFC South has seen better days and a large reason for that has been the sub-par quarterback play of all the teams in the division.

For Tampa Bay, they have the best quarterback to ever play the game in Tom Brady, but even though he is top-5 in passing yards, he is having a career-worst passing touchdown rate. The Buccaneers' offense has been a shell of what it has been in the recent past, and maybe the GOAT is starting to show signs of a decline.

In New Orleans, the Saints decided to go with former Buc, Jameis Winston to start the season, but after being shut down due to a myriad of injuries they decided to stick with Andy Dalton even once Winston was healthy enough to return to action.

The Atlanta Falcons moved on from longtime veteran quarterback Matt Ryan this offseason before trying to fix their QB issue by bringing in former second-overall draft pick Marcus Mariota. Things seemed promising to start the season, but now it appears that the Falcons are going to run with their rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder over Mariota to finish out the season.

As for the worst team in the division, the Carolina Panthers, they have struggled the most when it comes to quarterback play. They have gone through a gauntlet of starting former first-round draft picks in Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield (who they just waived...) as well as former XFL standout PJ Walker - none of whom have been able to fix the Panthers offense.

A former Carolina Panthers' quarterback had a few thoughts on the divisions' quarterback play when asked if he thinks he is still better than a number of the league's starting quarterbacks by Brandon Marshall on the I Am Athlete podcast live tour.

Besides Tom Brady, I don't see where Cam Newton is wrong in his answer to Brandon Marshall. Newton, 33 and a free agent, would be an upgrade over all of the other starters in the NFC South right now. Before becoming a free agent, Newton spent time with the New England Patriots and of course the Carolina Panthers. Maybe the Panthers should take a look at their beloved former franchise quarterback. He may not be the same player that took them to the Super Bowl, but there is no doubt that Newton still can play the game at a high level.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.



