Chris Godwin Cleared Fully for Training Camp with Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers begin training camp this week prior to the 2022-23 NFL season. The offseason has been a whirlwind for the Bucs, from Tom Brady un-retiring to Bruce Arians stepping down as head coach and promoting former defensive coordinator Todd Bowles into the head coach role. One of the biggest question marks throughout has been the status of star wide receiver Chris Godwin on his recovery from his torn ACL last season.

We now know the answer to that looming question.

READ MORE: Ryan Jensen Knee Injury Could be Season-Ending for Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chris Godwin has been cleared by the Buccaneers' medical staff to begin training camp on time without landing on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list. This means that Godwin seems to be headed in the right direction in his recovery and returning to the football field sooner rather than later.

Although he has been cleared to begin training camp, expect the Bucs to take a precautious approach in bringing him back to full speed as not to re-aggravate the injury or potentially lead to a different injury.

READ MORE: Tom Brady Throws Touchdown to Julio Jones During Buccaneers Training Camp

Late last season the Bucs were decimated at the wide receiver position once Antonio Brown left the team along with the devastating injury to Godwin. This offseason the team has made sure to not let this become an issue once again. They have resigned key players and vets while also bringing in Russell Gage and most recently veteran super-star Julio Jones.

With the additions and a deep depth position, the Buccaneers should be in no hurry to rush Godwin back until he is 100% healthy. However, it is a great sign that he will be working towards a return sooner rather than later to make another run at a Super Bowl.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook