Date Revealed for Buccaneers’ Home Game in Germany

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be the home team when the NFL holds its first-ever regular-season game in Munich, Germany.

And now, thanks to a couple of tweets sent out by the US Consulate in Munich, we know when it will take place.

So circle November 13th - Week 10 - and get your passports ready to go support your Bucs in Deutschland.

As Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times pointed out, traditionally the teams playing in overseas contests would then have a bye week following it.

This would mean the Buccaneers and whichever team they face in Germany would get their bye in Week 11, a pretty favorable time in the season to get a break.

Of course, this might be where the good feelings end when discussing Tampa Bay playing outside of the United States.

They've done so three times already, and each has ended with a loss being stuffed into their checked baggage for the trip home.

Mark J. Rebilas | 2021 Feb 7 Devin White (No. 45) celebrates after making a play against the Kansas City Chiefs. Matt Pendleton | 2022 Jan 23 Leonard Fournette (No. 7) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Rams. Kim Klement | 2021 Aug 14 Tom Brady (No. 12) evades a Cincinnati Bengals defender.

One of those losses, in 2009, came at the hands of the New England Patriots and quarterback Tom Brady.

Now, the Bucs will hope Brady can deliver them their first overseas win, while the NFL gets to kick off its new relationship with the German public by featuring the greatest player to ever wear a helmet.

Who will be facing Tampa Bay is still a mystery, but we know it'll be either the Falcons, Saints, Panthers, Chiefs, Rams, Ravens, Bengals, or Seahawks with the home contest against the Green Bay Packers being the only one guaranteed to take place at Raymond James Stadium.

