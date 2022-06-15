Despite A Tough Schedule, Tom Brady Believes The Bucs Are In For Best Year Yet

The 2022 season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be the toughest in the three years that Tom Brady has been the quarterback.

Although things did become much easier once Brady did announce that he was going to be returning to the NFL and back with Tampa Bay, there are still a few questions that the Buccaneers are going to have to answer this season.

Despite some of the challenges that the Buccaneers are likely to face the season, Brady believes this year's version of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is going to be the best yet.

“We’re challenged right out of the box this year,” Brady recently told the media. “We’ve got really good teams [on our schedule]. We’ve got to have a great training camp. We know when training camp is – it’s the 23rd of July (for quarterbacks). We know we’ve got six weeks of training camp, but I feel like it starts [now]. Obviously, the season has already started – you are competing every day out there. You’re either getting better or you’re getting worse. You’re not going out there just to break a sweat, you are going out there to get things done."

“I think this should be, in my opinion, our best opportunity to play our best football because we’ve been together the longest,” Brady continued. “Why shouldn’t it be? We know each other, we know the scheme, we’ve been through a lot of challenging circumstances in games and now we’ve got to go out there and execute it as well as we possibly can.”

Brady adds a few interesting points throughout these comments. The first thing that we can look at here is that the Buccaneers do have an interesting schedule next season. They have a few easy games on their schedule, but they're also going to be taking on the Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals, and the Arizona Cardinals. All of those teams not only have a chance to be one of the best in football, but they can possibly win a Super Bowl.

The most encouraging thing that Brady says here is that everybody should feel comfortable with what they're doing. A large portion of these guys have been together for the past three years and that's going to be huge for Tampa Bay this season.

Whenever you have time Brady running your offense, your team is typically going to find success. It's going to be an interesting year for the Buccaneers considering some of the challenges that they will face, but Tom Brady and the Buccaneers have proved in the past two seasons that they can respond to some adversity.

