Devin White and Lavonte David Hold Bucs' Defensive Team Dinner

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defense has kept them in a number of games this season. The Bucs' record doesn't allow you to see how well they have played even while dealing with injuries throughout the season. The offense has been putrid, but the defense has been the opposite of that.

Even with how well they have played so far this season, there is always room to improve, and star linebackers, Devin White and Lavonte David know that.

On Monday night, White and David decided to hold a defensive players' dinner with the idea in mind to get everyone on the defensive side of the ball on the same page heading toward the playoffs.

Getting back to being on the same page and close with your teammates can be a game changer in sports. Sometimes it is the smallest of things and not overthinking that will put yourself and others in a better position to be successful. This is the mindset the Bucs' defense is going with as they look to make the playoffs and hopefully a run once they get there.

In 2020, during the Covid season, teams were forced to spend more time with one another due to them not wanting to expose themselves and risk missing games. With Covid now in the recent past, teams may have slacked off on building that off-field chemistry with one another. Now may be the best time for something like this to happen for the Buccaneers, and maybe the Bucs' offense should take notes from what the other side of the ball is doing.

