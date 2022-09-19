Devin White Takes Shot at Former Buccaneer Jameis Winston

The Buccaneers and Saints' Week 2 matchup was a snoozer up until the 4th quarter and all-out brawl on the field between Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore (the two really hate each other). After both players were ejected from the game it really picked up for the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay's offense sputtered once again in Week 2 and things will have to improve tremendously on that side of the ball if they hope to contend for another Super Bowl, but it was the defense who once again rose to the occasion to secure a win over the New Orleans Saints and give the team a 2-0 record heading back to Raymond James Stadium.

The Buccaneers' defense has been tremendous through its first two games and against the Saints, in Week 2 the team forced a total of 5 turnovers (2 fumble recovers and 3 interceptions - one of which Mike Edwards took back for six).

After the game, the linebacker gave some choice comments on the Bucs' being able to turn the ball over so much against the Saints.

Devin White is not wrong. The Bucs do have inside knowledge on how to play former teammate Jameis Winston and know that once you get into his head and force him to make plays after initially turning him over it is most likely going to happen again. I don't see White's comments as being over the top or disrespectful in any way, but it might have come across that way to another Buccaneer player.

Bucs running back Leonard Fournette went live on his Instagram after the game and could be seen eating Jameis' famous 'W'. The part we are pointing to is when you can see and hear wide receiver Chris Godwin ask Devin White why he said what he said about Jameis - in which he did not seem happy about White's comments on the former Buccaneer QB.

All that aside is that, yes, the Bucs were able to finally beat the Saints in the regular season and that was mainly due to the outstanding work by the defense to force turnovers.

Through their first two games against the Saints and Cowboys, the Bucs' defense has been pretty much unstoppable notching 10 sacks, only 13 total points, and 552 yards of total offense to their opponents.

Their next challenge will come against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers when they head to Tampa Bay in Week 3.

