Did Rob Gronkowski hint at a return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

The Tampa Bay Lightning were facing a 2-0 series deficit heading back home to Amalie Arena for game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals. The back-to-back champions needed to sway momentum in their favor and the result was a 6-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche to cut the series to 2-1.

Before games, multiple networks and outlets put out hype videos to excite fans for the upcoming matchup. Prior to game 3, Sportsnet - Canada's #1 sports network - called upon 4x Super Champion and current free-agent tight end Rob Gronkowski to fire up the Tampa Bay fans.

Gronk has gone on quite the media tour this off-season and has yet to make a decisive decision on if he plans to play in the upcoming 2022 NFL season. He has gone on record saying that he does not know if he is ready for another grueling and taxing season after suffering the worst injury of his career last season that saw him miss multiple weeks.

However, Gronkowski has also gone on record saying that if does play in 2022 that it won't be for any other team besides the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

If this video is any indication, it sure seems like Gronk will head back to Tampa Bay this upcoming season to continue playing with his best friend, Tom Brady. It seems obvious that Gronk loves the city and the other sports teams that share the Bay. This can only be a good sign for him to return this season in hopes of acquiring another Lombardi Trophy.

