Ex-Buccaneers’ starting QB hired as assistant coach in XFL

Bruce Gradkowski, the former 6th-round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2006, will join the XFL's St. Louis franchise starting in 2023 as an offensive coordinator. The team Gradkowski will join consists of:

Head Coach: Anthony Becht

DPP: Dave Boller

OC: Bruce Gradkowski

DC: Nathaniel “Donnie” Abraham

READ MORE: Tom Brady and Bruce Arians Are Friends

Gradkowski started his career as the backup to Chris Simms. After Simms went down with a ruptured spleen early in the season, Gradkowski started 11 of the 13 games while throwing for 9 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. He only remained with the team for another season, as the backup, before being waived the following season.

In a statement announcing the hires, Marc Ross the Executive Vice President of Football Operations for the XFL said,

“I’m thrilled to officially welcome our OCs and DCs to the XFL. Individually and collectively, these are tremendous coaches and true leaders whose expertise will be crucial not only for the success of their teams, but for the dynamic football product we will deliver to fans."

The XFL is set to begin on February 18, 2023 in partnership with its new, exclusive broadcast partner, The Walt Disney Company and ESPN.

READ MORE: Another Way Brady Stacks Up in the NFL

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook