Skip to main content

Ex-Buccaneers’ starting QB hired as assistant coach in XFL

Former Bucs’ starting quarterback, Bruce Gradkowski, named offensive coordinator in the XFL.

Bruce Gradkowski, the former 6th-round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2006, will join the XFL's St. Louis franchise starting in 2023 as an offensive coordinator. The team Gradkowski will join consists of:

Head Coach: Anthony Becht

DPP: Dave Boller
OC: Bruce Gradkowski
DC: Nathaniel “Donnie” Abraham

READ MORE: Tom Brady and Bruce Arians Are Friends

Gradkowski started his career as the backup to Chris Simms. After Simms went down with a ruptured spleen early in the season, Gradkowski started 11 of the 13 games while throwing for 9 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. He only remained with the team for another season, as the backup, before being waived the following season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In a statement announcing the hires, Marc Ross the Executive Vice President of Football Operations for the XFL said,

“I’m thrilled to officially welcome our OCs and DCs to the XFL. Individually and collectively, these are tremendous coaches and true leaders whose expertise will be crucial not only for the success of their teams, but for the dynamic football product we will deliver to fans."

The XFL is set to begin on February 18, 2023 in partnership with its new, exclusive broadcast partner, The Walt Disney Company and ESPN.

READ MORE: Another Way Brady Stacks Up in the NFL

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

USATSI_17552862
News

Former Buccaneer officially joins Amazon's NFL coverage

By Caleb Skinner5 minutes ago
USATSI_17479886 (1)
News

Richard Sherman Takes Shot At Buccaneers During Recent Interview

By Jon Conahan5 minutes ago
Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers18
News

Even Without Rob Gronkowski Buccaneers Have Elite Weapons

By David Harrison13 hours ago
A0316966-601E-4F27-A55D-F5A9EF8AB5BA
News

Buccaneers Named Top Destination for Star Pro Bowl Running Back

By Dustin Lewis20 hours ago
2024AD52-7B9F-43FF-B40C-2F1104CC2642
News

VIDEO: Tom Brady Takes a Funny Shot at Peyton Manning

By Caleb Skinner22 hours ago
USATSI_18502576
News

Tom Brady Calls Out Buccaneers' Wide Receiver Ahead of Training Camp

By Nate GreerJun 14, 2022
usatsi_13214687
News

Pro Bowl Running Back Visiting New Orleans Saints

By Caleb SkinnerJun 14, 2022
USATSI_17590649 (1)
News

2-Time Super Bowl Champion Quarterback to the Buccaneers?

By Caleb SkinnerJun 14, 2022