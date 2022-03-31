Antonio Brown back in the news after speaking with TMZ Sports

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers' WR Antonio Brown is back in the headlines after appearing on the TMZ Sports show that airs on FS1 during weeknights. AB spoke on a number of topics, but the majority of the conversation centered around if he would be open to rejoining the Bucs and his ankle injury.

It's clear that the Bucs and Brown had different outlooks when it came to the injury last season, which ultimately culminated in Brown walking off the field mid-game against the New York Jets. Brown placed blame on the organization, specifically head coach Bruce Arians, for trying to force him to play through the injury. On the other side, the organization felt that Brown was healthy enough to play at an elite level still and that he was blowing it out of proportion.

On his interview with TMZ Sports, Brown addressed some of what happened at the time with the ankle injury as well as the fact that he still has yet to get or even schedule surgery for it.

As the tweet above states, it appears that AB is waiting for a team to sign him before he goes through with the surgery. His full statement on this can be seen below.

"I need to get my ankle fixed, but I just want to make sure I got an obligation or a commitment from a team. It's a lot for a guy to go do surgery without an idea of where you gonna work, or who you going to work for."

I definitely get where AB is coming from, as he would like to have the reassurance that he will be playing for an NFL team this upcoming season. However, I would think that one would like to have the surgery as soon as possible so that teams know he is actually indeed 100% healthy and ready for training camps and the 2022 season.

The drama with Antonio Brown seems to be never ending and I don't expect that to end anytime soon.

