As the season comes to a close, teams like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reflecting on what went right, and what didn't.

Looking back, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers season could appear that it was doomed before it ever started.

Between the musical chairs of who was and wasn't retiring, injuries, and a sudden change in the most important staff position on a team, the year was just chaos from the start.

And looking at the state of the team's roster and salary cap situation, there is a lot of trepidation about what might be coming for the Bucs in the coming year as well.

Part of that concern is the relatively low amount of contributions made by Tampa Bay's rookies this past season.

Which landed the group 24th in ESPN's ranking of NFL rookie classes.

"The Buccaneers got contributions from multiple rookies, but none of them really wowed when it came to on-field production," says ESPN. "The most valuable Buccaneers rookie was punter Jake Camarda, who was 10th in gross punt value by Football Outsiders metrics and also handled kickoffs."

Right off the top, when a punter is the most impressive rookie in a given class, the group is in trouble.

Not because it's a bad thing for a specialist to shine, but because a class that featured a pass-rushing defensive lineman as the top pick, a versatile running back, and a challenger to the starting left guard position should have more flash than what a punter does.

"Defensive lineman Logan Hall was a bit of a disappointment," ESPN continued about the Bucs' rookie class. "But he's still got plenty of time to grow into a larger role.

On offense, running back Rachaad White started the second half of the season but averaged less than 3.7 yards per carry and a poor 5.8 yards per reception...(tight end) Cade Otton started 11 games at tight end with 42 catches for 391 yards and two touchdowns but finished near the bottom of DVOA at the position."

And of course, the rankings weren't kind to guard Luke Goedeke, either.

There is, of course, some excitement around the potential of Tampa Bay's rookie class.

But all of it - if not most - is based on potential envisioned, not production realized.

If there's a silver lining, it may be the fact that the Carolina Panthers' rookie class finished behind the Buccaneers', landing in the 32nd spot overall.

