Gameday Preview: Chiefs and Bucs Set to Clash in Super Bowl LV Rematch

Despite a trail of destruction left in the wake of Hurricane Ian throughout many parts of Florida, the site of Super Bowl LV, Raymond James Stadium, managed to come away unscathed.

And although many contingency plans were set in place for this 2022 Week 4 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, none were needed. At least for the game itself.

Which means we will have a true rematch of Super Bowl LV lined up for this Sunday night. Same teams. Same stadium. Same time.

That said, the Kansas City Chiefs roster – and thus, their offensive philosophy – has undergone some changes. No longer is their dynamic aerial attack protected by Tyreek Hill streaking down the sideline. Instead, Mahomes has entered a new phase of his career, one where he is being asked to take what the defense gives him.

Defensively, Steve Spagnuolo still leads an aggressive unit, but one with more top-end talent than we've seen in years previous. Second-year linebacker, Nick Bolton, looks like he's going to be a star in the middle of their defense for years to come. And their multiple draft picks (thanks to the Tyreek Hill trade), were put to good use by GM Brett Veach. With rookie defensive lineman, George Karlaftis, making a big impact as a starter, and talented cornerback, Trent McDuffie on a similar trajectory, at least before landing on the IR – it's safe to say this looks like a more well-rounded defensive group than the one the Buccaneers' faced off against the last time these teams met.

For the Buccaneers, their once prolific Tom Brady-led offense has stalled coming out of the gate this season. The reasons for the slow start could be attributed to a number of factors – a depleted offensive line, a banged-up group of wide receivers, conservative play calling – a combination of them all, maybe?

Regardless, if the team has any hope of making another Super Bowl run in what is likely Tom Brady's last season, they're going to need to get their act together. And with Mike Evans returning from his 1-game suspension this week, and both Julio Jones and Chris Godwin nearing a return, there's a good chance we'll see this happen sooner rather than later.

Defensively, the Buccaneers look like one of the best units in the league. Despite facing several dangerous offenses to start the season, the Bucs defense has managed to hold their opponents to an average of just 9 points per game. They're not just stuffing the run like years previous, but they're generating pressure on the quarterback, bottling up receivers, and creating takeaways.

The fact that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 2-1, despite having so much trouble scoring on offense, is a major testament to just how impressive they've been on defense. If the Bucs hope to take down the Chiefs this weekend, that trend will need to continue – as it will be their toughest challenge yet.

And although neither the Buccaneers nor Chiefs appear to be operating at full strength quite yet, there's no doubt that both teams have the talent, experience, and coaching needed to make it all the way to the Super Bowl once again.

