Is Dallas Concerned with Tom Brady's 7-0 Record Against Them?

Tom Brady is 7-0 against the Dallas Cowboys, but the Cowboys' defensive leaders aren't worried about it.

Tom Brady has the Dallas Cowboys' number. All-time Brady is undefeated against Dallas with a 7-0 record (5-0 with Patriots, 2-0 with Buccaneers) and he will look to continue his dominance over them this Monday night in a primetime wild card showdown in Raymond James Stadium.

His career numbers against the Cowboys also resemble his overall record against them. Brady has a passer rating of 95.0, has thrown for 1,945 yards (avg. 277.9 per), and 15 touchdowns to just 5 interceptions in seven careers games vs. the Cowboys. With so much on the line on Monday night, expect Brady to once again try and abuse the Cowboys' defense.

On the other side of the ball, however, the Dallas Cowboys defensive players aren't worried or intimidated by Brady's 7-0 record heading into the wild card game.

When asked about Brady's 7-0 record against them, Cowboys' safety, Jayron Kearse, pointed to the fact that Brady hasn't beaten them this year.

“It’s 2023. He ain’t beat us this year. That’s all we’re worried about.”

Kearse is right in his statement, Brady hasn't beat the Cowboys in 2023, but if we are talking about the NFL season he would be wrong as the Bucs did beat the Cowboys in Week 1 - albeit in 2022.

As for the veteran defensive end, Demarcus Lawrence, he was short and to the point when asked if 7-0 really mattered.

“No, not at all."

Facing off against one of the best defenses isn't an easy task by any means, especially for a Buccaneers team who has struggled extensively this season to find any consistency on the offensive side of the ball. However, the Cowboys' defense does have a tendency to falter when facing some of the NFL's best offenses, and even if the stats don't say the Bucs have that, they still have the weapons to be able to open the lid at any moment.

This matchup has many things to it, hence why it was slated as the Monday night game. No matter what happens, this game should be one for the ages, and Bucs' fans should be hoping that the Cowboys' defenses' non-chalantness regarding Brady's 7-0 record comes back to bite them in the you-know-what.

