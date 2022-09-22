Julian Edelman Disappointed After No Call from Tom Brady and Buccaneers?

The hoopla surrounding the next move the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will make seems to be never-ending. Now with some question marks surrounding their wide receiver core, due to injuries, more rumors have filled the air space even with the recently signed Cole Beasley joining the team.

During an appearance on "Inside The NFL", Julian Edelman had a short answer to whether or not he would be heading to Tampa Bay to play for the Buccaneers.

Edelman's short response of “I don’t wanna talk about this, they just signed Cole Beasley [and] I didn’t get a call," was met with a grin as he maybe he knows that he still has it and kind of bummed that he didn't even get a look from the Buccaneers.

The rumors surrounding Edelman making his way to Tampa Bay have been persistent ever since Brady arrived and have ramped up this offseason when he attended a charity event in town with Rob Gronkowski and other Buccaneers' players. Those rumors seemingly won't die down anytime soon until Brady is done playing in the NFL.

For what is worth, it is hard to imagine Edelman making a return to the NFL stage at this point. He hasn't played a snap in over two seasons. Sure, he is staying in shape, but when guys like Cole Beasley and Odell Beckham Jr. are still out there they will be your first call.

