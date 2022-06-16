Julian Edelman shares NFL team he'd play for if he returns in 2022

Ever since Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, the team has had its fair share of former New England Patriots come through the franchise. While Brady and tight end, Rob Gronkowski, are the two most popular faces to make the move from Foxborough to Tampa Bay, there are plenty of others. Two recently acquired players, safety Logan Hall and offensive guard Shaq Mason come to mind.

Another former Patriot that the rumor mill has pushed towards the Buccaneers this offseason is renowned wide receiver, Julian Edelman. Brady has joked about Edelman's free-agent status in the past while Gronkowski lightheartedly stated at the NFL Draft that he'd re-sign with Tampa on the spot if the 36-year-old winds up with the franchise. A few months ago, the three were spotted spending time together on a movie set.

While speaking at the Sunset Sports Media Festival, Edelman didn't shut down returning to football. However, if he does decide to play again, Edelman says that it'll most likely be in New England.

“I don’t know, we’ll see,” Edelman said when asked about the possibility of playing with his former teammate, Tom Brady, in 2022.

“That’s called a little teaser. We’ll see," Edelman continued. "We’re staying in shape but you never know. But I’d probably go back to the Patriots. I love the Patriots. Foxborough Forever.”

Edelman hasn't suited up in the NFL in nearly two years. During his final season with the Patriots before stepping away from the sport, he was limited to just six games due to knee issues. Even after retiring, Edelman has had to spend ample time rehabbing his knee.

Despite the injury issues, Edelman was one of Brady's favorite targets when the two were on the same team. They played together for 11 years in New England and won three super bowls. Off the field, the two developed a close friendship that continues to this day.

Brady convinced Gronkowski to come out of retirement once to join him in Tampa Bay and it appears he's on the verge of doing it for the second time. Maybe he can use a similar pitch on Edelman to convince him to shore up the Buccaneers' wide receiver unit while Chris Godwin works his way back to full strength from ACL surgery.

It would be quite poetic to see Brady, Gronkowski, and Edelman reunited again in a quest for a championship. After all, it's what they're known for.

