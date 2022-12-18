LIVE UPDATES: Cincinnati Bengals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Cincinnati Bengals visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 4:25 PM afternoon clash.

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (9-4) travel to Tampa to face Tom Brady and the Buccaneers (6-7) for a late afternoon 4:25 PM clash on CBS.

Buccaneers Inactive List

QB Kyle Trask

WR Julio Jones

CB Jamel Dean

NT Vita Vea

OLB Gerard Avery

OT Tristan Wirfs

OLB Carl Nassib

Bengals Inactive List

CB Mike Hilton

CB Jalen Davis

OT D'Ante Smith

G Jackson Carman

TE Hayden Hurst

DE Trey Hendrickson

- Bucs win the coin toss and elect to defer to the second half. Cincinnati will receive the opening kickoff.

1st quarter

- After a strong opening drive, Joe Burrow's pass gets deflected into the hands of Carlton Davis for a Buccaneers' interception. Tampa Bay takes over at their own 30-yard line.

- Bucs' T Donovan Smith went down near the endzone, but walked off with some assistance.

- The Bucs' opening drive, off the Carlton Davis interception, is promising, but ends in a Ryan Succop 21-yard field goal. Tampa Bay leads 3-0 with just over 6 minutes remaining in the first quarter.

- Bucs' defense steps up again! Joe Tryon and Anthony Nelson combine to sack Joe Burrow on third down. Bengals are forced to punt and the Bucs take over at their own 41-yard line.

- Donovan Smith has returned to the game for the Buccaneers.

- Mike Evans comes up with a big 33-yard catch into Bengals territory, but the play is brought back due to an illegal blindside block by Chris Godwin.

- Bucs go for it on 4th and 2. Pass is completed to Mike Evans for the first down. Cincinnati is challenging the play on the field of a completed catch. Play stands as called.

- Antoine Winfield Jr. is questionable to return with an ankle injury.

- After the challenge Mike Evans comes up with another huge gain, this time on a 24-yard catch from Tom Brady.

- At the end of the first quarter, the Buccaneers are in the redzone leading 3-0.

2nd quarter

- The Bucs take advantage of great field position and go for it on 4th down at the Bengals 1-yard line as Brady and Russell Gage connect on a 1-yard TD pass.

- A big sack from Lavonte David on Joe Burrow! Causes him to lose the ball, but luckily for the Bengals, Burrow is able to hop back on it.

- The Bucs' defense is once again able to get a stop against the Bengals and will take over at their own 37-yard line after the Bengals' punt.

- Ryan Succop comes on for the Bucs and attempts a 50-yard FG that is wide-left and no good. Bucs still lead 10-0 with just over half the 1st half remaining.

- Bucs' defense forces another Bengals punt after Carlton Davis forces an incompletion that was intended for Ja'Marr Chase.

- After three straight runs by Lenny, Chris Godwin pops open for a 15-yard first down catch.

- Cincinnati's Sam Hubbard is questionable to return with a left calf injury.

