LIVE UPDATES: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

BucsGameday is on-site to provide live updates as Tampa Bay tries to bounce back against Kansas City.

Sunday Night Football marks a story of two teams looking to bounce back after both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) and Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) suffered their first defeats of the 2022 season in week 3. Offensive struggles doomed the Buccaneers during a home loss to Green Bay while the Chiefs were upset on the road in Indianapolis.

READ MORE: Buccaneers urged to sign star wide receiver to bolster offense

Tampa Bay will get a boost on Sunday night with the return of wide receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Julio Jones along with starting left tackle Donovan Smith. Godwin, Jones, and Smith have been sidelined since the Buccaneers' season-opening win at Dallas last month. Evans was suspended last week after getting into a brawl with Marshon Lattimore in New Orleans.

Quarterbacks Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes will take center stage in the first re-match between these two teams since Tampa Bay's win in Super Bowl LV a few years ago. Both offenses will look to get into a rhythm after some uncharacteristic struggles early this year.

PREGAME:

— Quarterback Kyle Trask, tight end Kyle Rudolph, wide receiver Scotty Miller, wide receiver Breshad Perriman, cornerback Zyon McCollum, and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks are listed as inactive for Tampa Bay. Miller and Rudolph are both healthy scratches.

— Running back Ronald Jones, kicker Harrison Butker, quarterback Shane Buechele, defensive end Mike Danna, offensive tackle Darian Kinnard, defensive end Benton Whitley, and defensive end Joshua Kaindoh are listed as inactive for Kansas City.

— Tom Brady does not appear to have a wrap on his finger on his right hand like he did last week. 

