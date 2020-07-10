AllBucs
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

LOOK: Tyler Johnson's 'Madden NFL 21' Rating

Luke Easterling

That faint sound you hear in the distance? That's the growing swell of rookie wide receivers reacting to their ratings in the "Madden NFL 21" video game.

EA Sports has begun to reveal rookie ratings for each position this week, and Friday morning brought their list of first-year wide receivers:

Unsurprisingly, Henry Ruggs III of the Las Vegas Raiders tops the list, as the first pass-catcher selected in the 2020 NFL Draft comes in with a rating of 76, tying Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (this year's No. 1 overall pick) with the highest rookie rating we've seen from the game so far. Ruggs is also the second-fastest wide receiver in the entire game, trailing only Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill with a speed rating of 98.

After a few more of the usual suspects, Tampa Bay Buccaneers fifth-round pick Tyler Johnson comes in with a rating of 68, placing him 19th among rookie receivers in this year's game. Johnson was the 21st receiver taken in this year's draft.

Johnson was a big-play machine at Minnesota, and was recently named one of his conference's All-Decade wide receivers by the Big Ten Network. He finished his impressive career with the Golden Gophers by torching the Auburn defense for over 200 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Outback Bowl, which was played at Raymond James Stadium, where he'll now play his home games for the Bucs.

To check out the full list of rookie rankings in "Madden NFL 21" released so far, click here.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Donovan Smith Voices Safety Concerns as NFL Players Prepare for 2020 Season

Bucs left tackle is wondering how the league will keep players and their families safe.

Luke Easterling

Fantasy Football Preview: Bucs Offense

Everything fantasy football owners need to know about Tampa Bay's offense.

Luke Easterling

Is Tom Brady Still a Top-10 QB in the NFL?

Even at 43 years old, Brady can still count himself among the best in the game.

Luke Easterling

No Post-Game Jersey Swaps for NFL Players in 2020

Just another way the NFL season will look different amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Luke Easterling

NFL Teams are Playing More Dime Defense than Base

It's not just nickel that's more popular with today's NFL defenses anymore.

Luke Easterling

NFL, NFLPA Discussing Plan for Players to Opt Out of 2020 Season

The league and the players union are working on a plan for players who prefer to sit out this season due to COVID-19.

Luke Easterling

Mike Evans, Chris Godwin Help NFC South Rank No. 1 at WR

Tampa Bay's dynamic duo is a big reason why the NFC South has the NFL's best wide receivers.

Luke Easterling

Should the Bucs Trade for Raheem Mostert?

San Francisco's top rusher wants out without a new deal, but would he be a fit in Tampa Bay?

Luke Easterling

Sean Murphy-Bunting Isn't Resting on His Impressive Rookie Season

Tampa Bay's second-year corner is hard at work improving his game this offseason.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Training Camp Battle: Running Back

Who will win out at running back in Tampa Bay for the 2020 season?

J. Kanno