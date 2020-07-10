LOOK: Tyler Johnson's 'Madden NFL 21' Rating

That faint sound you hear in the distance? That's the growing swell of rookie wide receivers reacting to their ratings in the "Madden NFL 21" video game.

EA Sports has begun to reveal rookie ratings for each position this week, and Friday morning brought their list of first-year wide receivers:

Unsurprisingly, Henry Ruggs III of the Las Vegas Raiders tops the list, as the first pass-catcher selected in the 2020 NFL Draft comes in with a rating of 76, tying Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (this year's No. 1 overall pick) with the highest rookie rating we've seen from the game so far. Ruggs is also the second-fastest wide receiver in the entire game, trailing only Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill with a speed rating of 98.

After a few more of the usual suspects, Tampa Bay Buccaneers fifth-round pick Tyler Johnson comes in with a rating of 68, placing him 19th among rookie receivers in this year's game. Johnson was the 21st receiver taken in this year's draft.

Johnson was a big-play machine at Minnesota, and was recently named one of his conference's All-Decade wide receivers by the Big Ten Network. He finished his impressive career with the Golden Gophers by torching the Auburn defense for over 200 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Outback Bowl, which was played at Raymond James Stadium, where he'll now play his home games for the Bucs.

To check out the full list of rookie rankings in "Madden NFL 21" released so far, click here.