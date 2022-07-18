Mike Evans is on pace to be a Hall of Fame caliber wide receiver

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has been one of the premier pass catchers in the NFL over the past eight seasons.

Entering his ninth year with the organization, it is natural to begin to think of his place amongst the all-time best wide receivers. Recently, Evans was a guest on Ari Alexander’s KRPC 2 Houston show discussing this and other topics.

“Yeah, of course. I think about it, but obviously I try to stay in the moment as much as possible,” Evans told Alexander. “That’s what I am working for. You know, why not? I’m trying to be the best in the game right now and ultimately, one of the best to ever play. And I have the tools to do that. I’ve been blessed. I’ve been extremely favored. You know, why not do it?”

READ MORE: New Team Emerges for Buccaneers Free Agent Ndamukong Suh

Over his eight-year career Evans has amassed 606 catches for 9,301 yards and 75 touchdowns. He’s on pace for a Hall of Fame career for sure.

Statistically, how does he break down to the best? Jerry Rice, Randy Moss, Calvin Johnson, Larry Fitzgerald and Terrell Owens are considered, in some order, to be the best five wide receivers of all time. Here’s how Evans compares to these legends on a per-game basis:

Evans: 5 catches, 76.2 yards, .6 touchdowns

Rice: 5 catches, 75.6 yards, .7 touchdowns

Moss: 4.5 catches, 70.1 yards, .7 touchdowns

Johnson: 5.4 catches, 86.1 yards, .6 touchdowns

Fitzgerald: 5.4 catches, 66.5 yards, .5 touchdowns

Owens: 4.9 catches, 72.8 yards, .7 touchdowns

Evans is on the same pace as those legends, so it comes down to longevity and health. Evans is just 28 years old, so one can assume he has around four years of his prime at worst. If he stays on his current pace over the next four seasons he’ll be at 910 receptions (23rd overall), 13,949 yards (13th overall) and 111 touchdowns (11th overall).

It’s hard to foresee anyone beating Rice’s records - he played 20 seasons and was a 1,000-yard receiver in years 17 and 18, but he can match the others on paper as long as he keeps producing.

READ MORE: Rob Gronkowski gives answer if Tom Brady comes calling next season

What do you think? Is Evans on pace for an all-time great career?

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook