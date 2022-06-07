Mike Evans named most underrated player on Bucs, per PFF

During the off-season it sometimes becomes difficult to find content, however, Pro Football Focus helps NFL fans stay engaged during this time.

In a recent post, Sam Monson of PFF, released the most underrated players on each NFC South team. To some surprise, the most underrated player for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is wide receiver, Mike Evans.

With how loaded the Buccaneers' roster is it makes it difficult not to pick a player who is someone seen as a star. Mike Evans hasn't been shown the flowers he has deserved up to this point in his career and his peers have noticed that as well.

Mike Evans has continued to break Bucs records as well as NFL records. He has been the most consistent wide receiver in the NFL over the past nine seasons and that may be why he is considered to be the most underrated player on the Bucs and possibly the NFL as a whole.

Consistency is not talked about enough in the league when it comes to being the "best" at a position like wide receiver. Nowadays it is who can make the big splash play or who can be used as a gadget player rather than an old-school WR who can do everything at the position well.

Evans will continue to do what he does whether he gets the respect he deserves or not. Underrated, yes, but definitely one of the best players in the league who will one day end up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.