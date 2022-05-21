New Buccaneer Russell Gage considered top under-the-radar signing in NFL

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were an active franchise in free agency this offseason as they look to once again compete for a Lombardi trophy.

One of the additions to the offense is wide receiver, Russell Gage. The Bucs brought in the former Atlanta Falcon on a three-year/$30 million deal.

Gage is coming off a 2021 season that saw him pull in 66 catches for 770 yards and 4 touchdowns, all second on Tampa’s divisional foe.

With the status of Chris Godwin still up in the air as he continues to rehab the ACL injury, Gage will be depended on this season to be a playmaker opposite Mike Evans.

The move is gaining traction as an under-the-radar signing. New teammate Antoine Winfield commented this past week on Russell and how he can help win in 2022.

“I think he is the perfect slot for our system, being at that receiver position,” Winfield said in a Tuesday press conference. “Playing against him, he’s tough in there, so I think we’re going to utilize him just fine in that area. He’s smart, he has good routes, he is shifty — I like his game a lot.”

Rich Eisen is also high on Gage joining Tampa Bay as he names him the best under the radar signing on his daily radio show.

“This guy is good,” Eisen said. “You know who is going to get him involved? You know who is really going to love him? You know who is going to know how to get him involved? You know how he is going to still be involved once Chris Godwin comes back from a knee injury?"

“Tom Brady is going to figure this thing out, guys. Russell Gage is on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and we’re are all focused on everything else there. From Brady coming back and [Bruce] Arians leaving and Todd Bowles coming and so on and so forth. Russell Gage is a terrific wide receiver.”

