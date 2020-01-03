Shaq Barrett, Chris Godwin Named to NFL All-Pro Team

Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaq Barrett and wide receiver Chris Godwin were named to the Associated Press NFL All-Pro team, both getting second-team honors.

Barrett led the NFL with 19.5 sacks in the regular season, adding six forced fumbles, 19 tackles for loss and 37 quarterback hits. He also broke the Bucs' single-season franchise record for sacks, previously held by Hall of Famer Warren Sapp.

Godwin finished third in the NFL in receiving yards, despite missing the last two and a half games of the season due to a hamstring injury. He finished the year with 86 receptions, 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns, all career-highs and team-highs.

Barrett and Godwin have already been named to the Pro Bowl for the first time in their careers, where they'll be joined by wide receiver Mike Evans, who is making his third appearance.

Two other Bucs received All-Pro votes, but not enough to make either the first or second team. Linebacker Lavonte David received 10 votes, while defensive lineman Vita Vea got one vote.