Bucs Place Mike Evans, Jordan Whitehead on Injured Reserve

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will finish the season without one of their best offensive weapons, and one of their most versatile young defenders.

Wide receiver Mike Evans and safety Jordan Whitehead were both placed on injured reserve Wednesday:

Both players suffered hamstring injuries, Evans during a Week 14 win over the Indianapolis Colts, and Whitehead during Sunday's 38-17 win over the Detroit Lions.

The news comes just hours after Evans was named to his third Pro Bowl, after going over 1,000 receiving yards for the sixth straight season since the Bucs made him the No. 7 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft.

Whitehead has been a leader for Tampa Bay's young secondary, despite being in just ins second NFL season. Despite being somewhat undersized, Whitehead's willingness to play in the box and make plays near the line of scrimmage has made him a valuable asset.

The Bucs finish the 2019 season with a pair of home games, but they'll be thinner on both sides of the ball as they try to extend their four-game winning streak.

