Get to Know Bucs Rookie Antoine Winfield, Jr.

If there's one thing that Antoine Winfield, Jr. knows, it's what it looks like to play defensive back at the highest level in the NFL.

That's something Winfield's dad, a three-time Pro Bowler during his 14-year NFL career, modeled quite well for his namesake, after being an All-American at Ohio State and a first-round draft pick.

The younger Winfield also made a name for himself as a big-play machine in the Big Ten, and now, he's got his sights set on wrecking the pro ranks just like his dad did for more than a decade.

Get to know the 45th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft: